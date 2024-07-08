Iraq ascends in 2024 Soft Power Index

2024-07-08 12:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq has made a significant leap in the Soft Power Index for 2024, climbing from 116th to 99th place globally, according to economic expert Manar Al-Obaidi.

The Soft Power Index evaluates a country's influence on its regional and international surroundings and its ability to impact global decisions and events.

The criteria for the index include international reputation and influence, local culture and heritage, international relations, business and foreign trade, institutional governance, media and communication, future sustainability, and people and values.

Al-Obaidi noted that the United States topped the index, followed by the United Kingdom. China rose from fifth to third place, while Japan and Germany secured the fourth and fifth positions, respectively.

Among Arab nations, the United Arab Emirates led the index, ranking 10th globally, followed by Saudi Arabia in 18th place. Qatar also saw a notable improvement, advancing from 24th to 21st place in the latest rankings.