Gold prices rose in Baghdad and stabilized in Erbil

2024-07-08 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Monday, gold prices edged higher in Baghdad markets, while they remained stable in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that gold prices in Baghdad's Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 496,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 492,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 466,000 IQD, with a buying price of 462,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 500,000 and 510,000 IQD, while the selling price of Iraqi gold fluctuated between 470,000 and 480,000 IQD.

In Erbil, a mithqal of 24-carat gold was sold at 575,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 503,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 430,000 IQD.