Iraqi Kurdistan halts import of vehicles manufactured before 2018

2019/09/12 | 16:45
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Cars in Erbil Iraqi Kurdistan, 2016. Photo: Rudaw
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) Interior Ministry decided on Wednesday to suspend the importation of vehicles manufactured before 2018 and mandated that imported used vehicles must carry Certificate of Conformity (COC) documents.
The head of the imported vehicle office at the Bashmakh Customs Directorate Pshtiwan Hama Salih said that on September 1 the interior ministry ordered all border crossings to halt importation of vehicles manufactured in 2017 or before.
“Only vehicles [with a model year of] 2018, 2019, and 2020 are allowed to be imported into the Kurdistan Region,” Hama Salih added.
Additionally, Head of the Iraqi Kurdistan region’s Customs Department Saman Abdulrahman has told border officials that any imported vehicle must have COC documents, which certifies that the car has a device to regulate and monitor emissions. If the documents are not present, the vehicle will not be allowed into the Kurdistan Region.
The decision took effect on September 8, 2019.
