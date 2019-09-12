Home › Relief Web › Iraq: UNMAS Iraq Presents its Work to Senior German Delegation in Baghdad [EN/AR]

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Source: UN Mine Action ServiceCountry: Germany, IraqBaghdad, 12 September 2019 – At the invitation of the Government of Germany, the UnitedNations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) presented its activities to a delegation comprising HEAnnegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, Minister of Defence of the Federal Republic of Germany and Dr.Ole Diehl, German Ambassador to Iraq, in addition to senior officials representing multipleinternational organizations.As the largest donor of UNMAS explosive hazard management (EHM) activities in Iraq, Germanyhas been a crucial enabler in the safe, dignified, and voluntary return of internally displacedpersons (IDPs) to their areas of origin.“Too many IDPs are still not able return to their homes because explosive hazards threaten theirlives and prevent reconstruction in their communities. Germany proudly supports UNMASexplosive hazard clearance and risk education approach. Our support through the Foreign Officefunding is an important component of our comprehensive approach in Iraq,” said Dr. Diehl.Since October 2016, UNMAS Iraq has cleared more than 50,000 explosive hazards, of which 2,000 are improvised explosive devices, and delivered risk education and life-saving messages to nearly one million Iraqis. As a priority, UNMAS works in conjunction with the United NationsDevelopment Programme (UNDP) as the gateway to stabilization and reconstruction, as nodevelopment or rehabilitation activities can be completed so long as land remains uncleared fromexplosive hazards.Speaking at the event, Ms. Clara Vaz, Senior Gender Advisor at UNMAS Iraq, said: “Consecutiveconflicts in Iraq have created contamination conditions unlike anywhere else in the world. Lessonslearned have also shown that mine action is an economic empowerment venture, and in a countrywith a noticeable dearth of employment, there is opportunity within this field.”“This can, however, further compound existing inequalities if women are left out of mine action.It will fail to capture the experiences, voices and needs of half the population. UNMAS Iraqactively promotes both gender mainstreaming and women’s empowerment in these non-traditionalfields of work: as fully capable and expert role models.”Through its activities in Sinjar, UNMAS has taken a unique approach to clearance operations. Theteams are mixed-gender, comprising more than 50 per cent women, with the majority of the Yezidiand Muslim searchers hailing from the region and its nearby surrounding areas. This allows apersonal connection to many, and inspires significant passion for their work.Ms. Hanan, one of the 21 women working in Sinjar, spoke on the particular meaning of clearanceto her and her community: “I’m proud because we are saving lives by removing improvisedexplosive devices that had been used by ISIS during the war, and the most important thing aboutour job is that we are working so the people who are living and suffering in camps can return backto their homes.”UNMAS would like to thank Germany for its generous invitation to present its work, and for itscontinuous support to UNMAS EHM activities in Iraq.ContactPehr Lodhammar, UNMAS Iraq Programme, Senior Programme Manager lodhammar@un.org