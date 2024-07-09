Federal Government to fund Peshmerga salaries, reform progresses

2024-07-09 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Peshmerga Minister of Iraq's Kurdistan Region, Shoresh Ismail, said that the Federal Government had agreed to pay the salaries of the Peshmerga Forces.

The Minister affirmed that a committee from Baghdad will visit the Ministry of Peshmerga to solve the salary problem.

He added, “In the next few days, the salaries of the Peshmerga forces would be released,” noting that “the reform process within the Peshmerga forces is progressing well.”

Earlier today, the Ministry of Finance and Economy in the Kurdistan Region announced that 421,760,000 (about $322,000) had been deposited in its bank account by the Federal Government to pay the salaries of civil servants for last June.

In recent months, the Federal Government has been covering the monthly salaries of employees in the Kurdistan Region, except for military personnel.

Kurdish officials in the Regional Government clarified that the issue is not related to political or legal problems. Instead, it arises from technical challenges and the process of verifying the lists of Peshmerga and Internal Security Force members.