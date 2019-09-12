Al-Kaabi and a German organization agree on special courses for the Budget

2019/09/12 | 17:15
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Hassan al-Kaabi and Friedrich Ebert Foundation - Germany, agreed to hold special budget preparation courses and countering corruption as well as activiating monitoring and legislating of Iraqi Parliament.
Al-Kaabi asserted the importance to cooperate with international organizations in terms of making programs, visions and policies that are to enhance the democratic experience in Iraq and activating the transitional justice laws.
