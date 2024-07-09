Al-Sulaymaniyah police arrest man accused of murder in French forests during migration

2024-07-09 21:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Al-Sulaymaniyah Police Directorate announced on Tuesday the arrest of a young man accused of killing another during a migration journey in the forests of France.

According to a statement, the directorate detailed that after the death of Kurdish migrant Halkout Ahmed Marouf, born in 1989, in the forests of France on February 24, 2023, his family filed a complaint against the suspect, identified as R.H.H., born in 1985.

"Following the investigation, the suspect was arrested immediately upon his return to the Kurdistan Region in the city of Zakho," the statement said.

The suspect is currently detained at the Homicide Office in Al-Sulaymaniyah under Article 406 of the Iraqi Penal Code, and the investigation into the case is ongoing.

Thousands of migrants desperate to escape the harsh realities of their homeland and seek refuge in the West resort to illegal migration, particularly to Europe. With many lost their lives on the road.

The migration from the Kurdistan Region of Iraq is fueled by a confluence of economic, social, and political factors.