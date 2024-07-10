Iraq News Now

Iraq to establish Maritime Single Window for Major Ports

2024-07-10 03:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Maritime Organization (IMO) has said that Iraq is embracing the move to digitalize its maritime sector, with plans to establish a maritime single window for the major ports of Umm Qasr (North and South). A team of IMO experts completed a mission to Basra (30 June - 4 July) to […]

