Army and PMU hold a security conference for mutual coordination

2019/09/12 | 19:00
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
INA – BAGHDAD
Iraqi Army and Popular Mobilization Units – PMU held a security conference to discuss the developments means of mutual coordination for all security units to end Daesh terrorist goups’ remnants for good.
“These forces and units fought together during liberation operations and now they are fighting Daesh to end it forever,” said Army Chief of Staff, General Authman al-Ghanimi.
He also said that he has noticed the highly clear coordination between the security forces and PMU.
