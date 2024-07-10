Saudi-Iraq Business Council estimates $1.33 billion trade volume
The Saudi-Iraq Business Council has estimated the trade exchange between the
two countries at 5 billion Saudi riyals ($1.33 billion), marking a 12% annual
growth, according to the council’s president, Mohammed Al-Khorayef.
The council
stated in a report that it is working on boosting Saudi investments in Iraq,
“aligning with the interest from both the private and governmental sectors in
the Kingdom to invest in Baghdad.”
The report
highlighted that Iraq is preparing to introduce a law to protect Saudi-Iraqi
investments, which is expected to be discussed in parliament in the coming
months, aiming to strengthen economic cooperation between the Kingdom and Iraq,
according to a statement from the Federation of Saudi Chambers.
In December
2023, Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed a partnership agreement in the industrial
private sector investments, with the Saudi ambassador emphasizing the numerous
investment opportunities under consideration.
Additionally,
in November, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih announced that the
Kingdom is studying the launch of its first free economic zone with Iraq at the
Arar border area, expressing hopes that the zone would be the first with a
neighboring country to operate without taxes, fees, or entry visas,
facilitating investor services in both nations.
($1 = 3.75
Saudi riyals)