Saudi-Iraq Business Council estimates $1.33 billion trade volume

2024-07-10 15:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/

The Saudi-Iraq Business Council has estimated the trade exchange between the

two countries at 5 billion Saudi riyals ($1.33 billion), marking a 12% annual

growth, according to the council’s president, Mohammed Al-Khorayef.

The council

stated in a report that it is working on boosting Saudi investments in Iraq,

“aligning with the interest from both the private and governmental sectors in

the Kingdom to invest in Baghdad.”

The report

highlighted that Iraq is preparing to introduce a law to protect Saudi-Iraqi

investments, which is expected to be discussed in parliament in the coming

months, aiming to strengthen economic cooperation between the Kingdom and Iraq,

according to a statement from the Federation of Saudi Chambers.

In December

2023, Saudi Arabia and Iraq signed a partnership agreement in the industrial

private sector investments, with the Saudi ambassador emphasizing the numerous

investment opportunities under consideration.

Additionally,

in November, Saudi Investment Minister Khalid Al-Falih announced that the

Kingdom is studying the launch of its first free economic zone with Iraq at the

Arar border area, expressing hopes that the zone would be the first with a

neighboring country to operate without taxes, fees, or entry visas,

facilitating investor services in both nations.

($1 = 3.75

Saudi riyals)