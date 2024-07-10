CBI auctions +$273 million in forex on Wednesday
Shafaq News
/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales of the US dollar reached more than $273
million in the currency auction on Wednesday.
According to
the CBI's data, the Bank sold today $273,691,666 in its auction.
These sales
were covered at a basic exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary
credits and international settlements for electronic cards and external
transfers, and at a rate of 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.
The majority
of dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of
transfers and credits, amounting to $247,701,666, representing a 90% increase
compared to cash sales, which amounted to $25,990,000.
Five banks
purchased cash dollars, while 15 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.
The total
number of exchange and brokerage companies participating in the auction was 124
companies.