CBI auctions +$273 million in forex on Wednesday

2024-07-10 17:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News

/ The Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) sales of the US dollar reached more than $273

million in the currency auction on Wednesday.

According to

the CBI's data, the Bank sold today $273,691,666 in its auction.

These sales

were covered at a basic exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary

credits and international settlements for electronic cards and external

transfers, and at a rate of 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

The majority

of dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of

transfers and credits, amounting to $247,701,666, representing a 90% increase

compared to cash sales, which amounted to $25,990,000.

Five banks

purchased cash dollars, while 15 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad.

The total

number of exchange and brokerage companies participating in the auction was 124

companies.

