Shelling hits a village in Duhok amid PKK-Turkish army clashes

2024-07-10 22:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, a security source in Duhok reported that three artillery shells fell on a village in Al-Amadiya district, north of the Duhok Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "A shell fell near a school in Sarkli village in Al-Amadiya district, and two other shells fell near citizens' homes, without any human casualties," noting that "the shells fell during the ongoing battles between the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) and the Turkish army in the Region."

In Duhok, the presence of the Kurdistan Workers' Party has profoundly influenced local dynamics. Known for its military engagements against Turkish forces and occasional clashes with the Peshmerga, the PKK has raised significant security concerns. These activities have not only affected the security landscape, especially along the borders with Turkiye and Syria but have also led to humanitarian consequences such as civilian displacement and fire outbreaks in farmers and agricultural lands.