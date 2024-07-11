2024-07-11 04:20:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) has published "Doing Business in Iraq 2024 - a Tax and Legal Guide". The guide is intended to provide an introduction to the taxation and legal aspects of doing business in Iraq, particularly from the perspective of the items an inbound investor will have in mind. Click here to download […]

