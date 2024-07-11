Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Basrah crudes inch lower despite global oil surge

Basrah crudes inch lower despite global oil surge

Basrah crudes inch lower despite global oil surge
Basrah crudes inch lower despite global oil surge
2024-07-11 11:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, prices for Basrah Heavy and Medium crude oils fell, even as global crude prices experienced an uptick.

Basrah Heavy crude declined by $1.79, settling at $79.88 per barrel.

Similarly, Basrah Medium crude saw a decline of $1.72, bringing its price to $82.78 per barrel.

In contrast, global oil prices rose due to a decrease in US crude inventories.

This decline in stockpiles was driven by increased processing activity at American refineries and a reduction in gasoline inventories, indicating a rise in demand.

Brent futures rose 35 cents, or 0.4% to $85.43 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.47 a barrel.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links