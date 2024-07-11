Basrah crudes inch lower despite global oil surge

2024-07-11 11:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, prices for Basrah Heavy and Medium crude oils fell, even as global crude prices experienced an uptick.

Basrah Heavy crude declined by $1.79, settling at $79.88 per barrel.

Similarly, Basrah Medium crude saw a decline of $1.72, bringing its price to $82.78 per barrel.

In contrast, global oil prices rose due to a decrease in US crude inventories.

This decline in stockpiles was driven by increased processing activity at American refineries and a reduction in gasoline inventories, indicating a rise in demand.

Brent futures rose 35 cents, or 0.4% to $85.43 a barrel.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 36 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.47 a barrel.