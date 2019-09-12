Home › INA › Al-Kaabi: Starting a new transportation line of oil, Lebanon to Europe

Al-Kaabi: Starting a new transportation line of oil, Lebanon to Europe

2019/09/12 | 20:45



INA – BAGHDAD







Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Hassan al-Kaabi met the Lebanese Ambassador to Baghdad Ali Hibhab, on Thursday.







Al-Kaabi described the relations between the two countries ‘excellent’ especially, after the recent highly ranked mutual visits.







“These visits pave the way for a sooner ties in terms of transportation, health, housing, banking and even energy, for Iraq seeks to start a new crude Oil and gas transportation line to Tripoli seaport up to Europe, as well as recovering religious and health tourism,” said al-Kaabi.























(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-INA – BAGHDADDeputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Hassan al-Kaabi met the Lebanese Ambassador to Baghdad Ali Hibhab, on Thursday.Al-Kaabi described the relations between the two countries ‘excellent’ especially, after the recent highly ranked mutual visits.“These visits pave the way for a sooner ties in terms of transportation, health, housing, banking and even energy, for Iraq seeks to start a new crude Oil and gas transportation line to Tripoli seaport up to Europe, as well as recovering religious and health tourism,” said al-Kaabi.