Al-Kaabi: Starting a new transportation line of oil, Lebanon to Europe
2019/09/12 | 20:45
INA – BAGHDAD 



Deputy Speaker of Iraqi Parliament Hassan al-Kaabi met the Lebanese Ambassador to Baghdad Ali Hibhab, on Thursday.



Al-Kaabi described the relations between the two countries ‘excellent’ especially, after the recent highly ranked mutual visits.



“These visits pave the way for a sooner ties in terms of transportation, health, housing, banking and even energy, for Iraq seeks to start a new crude Oil and gas transportation line to Tripoli seaport up to Europe, as well as recovering religious and health tourism,” said al-Kaabi.











