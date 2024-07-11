Iraq News Now

Int'l Chamber of Commerce (ICC) opens in Iraq

2024-07-11 15:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC) has expanded its presence in Iraq with the official launch of ICC Iraq at ICC's Global Headquarters in Paris on Wednesday. Reflecting ICC's global reach, the new ICC national committee will promote ICC's mission in Iraq, boosting the voice of Iraqi business and chambers worldwide. The […]

