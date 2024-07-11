US official to PM Barzani: Kurdistan is a strategic partner for US

2024-07-11 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani received a US delegation led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Middle Eastern Affairs Daniel Shapiro.

According to a statement from the Kurdistan Regional Government, the meeting was attended by US Ambassador to Iraq Alina Romanowski, Commander of the Coalition Forces in Iraq, and Syria General Joel Fowell.

Deputy Assistant Secretary Shapiro reiterated the United States' support for Kurdistan and the Peshmerga forces, emphasizing that "the Kurdistan Region is an important and strategic partner for the US." He also expressed his country's commitment to continuing to enhance security and military coordination and cooperation with the Kurdistan Regional Government.

The statement highlighted that the discussion centered on the progress made regarding reforms within the Ministry of Peshmerga Affairs. Shapiro commended Prime Minister Barzani's efforts and continuous endeavors to advance these reforms and unify the Peshmerga forces. He noted that the United States and the international coalition would continue to support the Peshmerga forces in facing terrorist threats, particularly those posed by ISIS terrorists.

In turn, Prime Minister Barzani emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations with Washington in various fields.

Shapiro, who is on an official visit to Iraq, met Iraqi PM Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani on Monday.