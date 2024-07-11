International Chamber of Commerce launches new office in Iraq

2024-07-11 19:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), headquartered in Paris, announced the expansion of its global presence with the official launch of a new office in Iraq.

ICC, founded in 1919 in Paris, has a network of offices in more than 170 countries, representing over 45 million businesses.

The ICC reported that the official launch of the ICC office in Iraq took place at the organization's global headquarters in Paris. The new office is expected to "advance the ICC's mission in Iraq and strengthen the voice of Iraqi businesspeople and chambers globally."

The report noted that ICC Iraq will add to the total number of ICC offices, bringing the count to 92 worldwide.

A delegation from ICC Iraq attended the official launch celebration in Paris, followed by a celebration at the Iraqi Embassy in the French capital.

ICC Secretary General John W.H. Denton was quoted as saying, "The context in which businesses operate today is marked by geo-economic and geo-political tensions giving rise to instability, uncertainty and new challenges in Iraq and beyond. Bringing our mission to Iraq will deliver real value for Iraqi business and the real economies in which they operate."

According to the report, "ICC Iraq will support ICC's institutional objectives for business to foster peace, prosperity, and opportunity for all through local commissions on arbitration and ADR, digital economy, intellectual property, and trade and investment."

The report highlighted that "ICC Iraq's founding members are Abdulrazaq Al-Zuheere, who serves as ICC Iraq Honorary Chair and President of the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce (FICC), Mohsin Al Hamed, Chair of ICC Iraq and Al-Asriya Group, and Ahmed Alyasiri, ICC Iraq Secretary General and International Organisation Consultant at FICC."

The report concluded by noting that ICC Iraq members, through their office in Iraq, will help shape ICC policies and alert governments to issues of interest to international business.