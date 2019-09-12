KDP’s Firsat Sofi elected as new Erbil Governor, Iraqi Kurdistan

2019/09/12 | 21:35
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Firsat Sofi, from KDP party, elected as new Erbil Governor, Iraqi Kurdistan, September 12, 2019. Photo: Rudaw
HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan region,— Firsat Sofi was on Thursday elected the 41st governor of Erbil province on the KDP list after winning 27 out of a possible 28 Erbil Provincial Council votes
Sofi, 41, is a member of the locally dominant Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and a former parliamentarian, but not a member of the council.
Council member Saman Satar said that “due to the size and close relationship with the executive branch of the government, the KDP holds the majority of the seats on the council. So Firsat Sofi was the sole candidate for the position of governor and no other party revealed any intention of suggesting a candidate.”
He replaces Nawzad Hadi, who had held the post for the last 15 years. Hadi announced his resignation on Tuesday, a day after the Erbil Provincial Council held a farewell ceremony for him.
“Without making political distinctions, we will serve the beloved people of Erbil province,” Sofi said after his election.
“In my post, I will have full coordination of, and respect for, the legal position of the Erbil Provincial Council, and we will seriously work together,” he added.
Kanaan Khailani, head of the council’s KDP bloc, said Sofi will officially assume the post after President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani confirms his appointment by decree on Sunday.
Choman native Sofi holds a PhD in Public Law, and is an instructor at Erbil Polytechnic University.
