Iraq signs MoU with European Chambers of Commerce to boost trade

2024-07-12 22:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The European Union Ambassador to Iraq, Thomas Seiler, announced that Iraq has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the European Chambers of Commerce.

Seiler stated, "At my initiative, the Federation of Iraqi Chambers of Commerce and its European counterpart (EU level) signed today in Brussels a memorandum of understanding for cooperation."

He added, "This understanding will grant Iraqi companies access to better options for collaboration and trade with companies in a vast market comprising more than 40 European countries, including the 27 EU member states."

Sailer emphasized that "supporting small and medium-sized enterprises and developing the private sector is a major political objective of our cooperation with Iraq."