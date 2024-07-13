Basra Heavy and Medium crudes record weekly losses with global oil price decline

2024-07-13 10:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Basra Heavy and Basra Medium crude oils recorded losses over the past week, mirroring the global trend as oil prices posted their first weekly decline after four consecutive weeks of gains.

Basrah Heavy crude concluded its latest session on Friday with an decrease of $0.20, closing at $81.08. This downturn resulted in a weekly loss of $1.90 or 2.29%.

Basrah Medium crude dropped by $0.20, settling at $83.98 in its recent session, and registered a weekly loss of $1.58 or 1.85%.

Brent crude futures fell by approximately 1.7% on a weekly basis following four weeks of gains, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures edged down by 0.1%.