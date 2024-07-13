Kurdistan issues 100,000 foreign work visas annually

2024-07-13 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region Interior Minister Rebar Ahmed stated on Saturday that there are ample job opportunities within the Region.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony for the first batch of youth trainees, Ahmed said, "The Kurdish government grants over 100,000 entry visas to foreign workers each year."

"There are many job opportunities in the Kurdistan Region, but you must find your place within this system," Ahmed added.