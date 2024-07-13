Iraq's oil exports to US surpass 5 mn barrels in June

2024-07-13 16:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced, on Saturday, that Iraq exported over five million barrels of crude oil to the United States in June.

"Iraq exported 5.425 million barrels of crude oil to the US in June, averaging 180,000 barrels per day. This represents a decrease from May's figures, where Iraqi oil exports to the US totaled 5.806 million barrels, averaging 187,000 barrels per day."

EIA continued, "Iraq exported an average of 228,000 barrels per day to the US in the first week of June. This figure dropped to an average of 164,000 barrels per day in the second week, then increased to 195,000 barrels per day in the third week, before settling at an average of 191,000 barrels per day in the fourth week."

In terms of overall oil exports to the US for June, Iraq ranked fifth, following Canada, which was the largest oil exporter to the US, followed by Mexico, Saudi Arabia, and Colombia.