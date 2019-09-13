Home › INA › Al-Haddad discusses with the Minister of Agriculture the mechanisms of developing the agricultural sector and protecting the local product

2019/09/13 | 14:00



Baghdad - INA







Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives Bashir Khalil Al-Haddad discussed with Minister of Agriculture Saleh Al-Hassani the importance of providing agricultural crops and meeting the need of markets and securing basic materials for citizens.







The Information Office said the Deputy Speaker of the Council of Representatives in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency that mourning pointed to the need to develop the agricultural sector and intensify efforts and continuous work to preserve the agricultural and animal wealth and products of the country because those wealth equivalent to other wealth and contribute effectively to economic growth through Protecting the national product and moving the domestic market.







Al-Haddad called for activating the mechanisms of cooperation and coordination between the ministries of agriculture in the Kurdistan region and in the federal government and resolving controversial issues to reach self-sufficiency and meet the needs of citizens of food in all governorates of Iraq.



















