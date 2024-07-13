Turkish-PKK conflict spurs new wave of displacement in northern Duhok villages

2024-07-13 21:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, a local official reported a new wave of displacement as residents of villages in Al-Amadiya district, northern Duhok Governorate, fled due to ongoing armed conflict between the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and the Turkish military.

Adeeb Majid, the administrator of Miska village in the Kani Masi sub-district told Shafaq News Agency, “Residents of the villages of Teshmabi and Jamalki have been displaced from their homes due to the armed conflict between the PKK and the Turkish army.”

Majid added, “The Turkish military has stationed within our village of Miska and the nearby village of Dirkerli after their residents fled a week ago.”

He further explained that “the Turkish army has set up checkpoints on roads, preventing the residents of these villages from passing through.” noting that Turkish bombardment has caused significant damage to village homes and destroyed thousands of dunams of agricultural land.

Majid concluded by calling on the government and international organizations to “intervene and stop this bombardment.”