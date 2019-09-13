Home › INA › MOI inspects the control of the hawks and directs the search of vehicles with high accuracy

MOI inspects the control of the hawks and directs the search of vehicles with high accuracy

2019/09/13 | 14:55



Baghdad - INA







Interior Minister Tahir al-Yasiri inspected the control of the hawks west of Baghdad and directed to inspect vehicles with high accuracy to ensure that no security breach occurs. The interior minister inspected the security situation in the Fallujah district during a surprise visit in the early hours of Friday, a statement from the Information Office of the Interior Minister received by the Iraqi News Agency said.







Yasiri met with Anbar police chief Lieutenant General Hadi Razig and briefed him on the work of the security forces and the inspection mechanism of the judiciary and the measures taken to rule the rule of law and preserve the lives and property of citizens, the statement said.























