Kurdistan's President offers condolences to Duhok Governor over brother's death

2024-07-13 23:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani extended his condolences to Duhok Governor Ali Tatar on Saturday following the death of his brother.

In a phone call with the governor, Barzani expressed his sympathy, praying that "God would grant the deceased mercy and provide the family with patience and solace."

Governor Tatar and his family expressed their gratitude for the President's support and condolences during their time of mourning.