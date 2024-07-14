Leader Barzani affirms Kurdistan election date in talks with British ambassador

2024-07-14 20:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Sunday, Kurdish leader Masoud Barzani discussed with the British Ambassador to Iraq, Stephen Hitchen, the results of his visit to Baghdad.

Barzani's headquarters, as reported by Shafaq News Agency, stated that Hitchen appreciated President Barzani's visit to Baghdad and his meetings, including his hosting of the British Consul General in Erbil, Andrew Beasley.

According to the statement, Barzani discussed the outcomes of his visit to Baghdad and emphasized that the Kurdistan parliamentary elections would proceed as scheduled. He also addressed regional events, terrorist threats, and the future of coalition forces.

On Wednesday, June 26, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani, issued a regional decree setting October 20, 2024, as the date for holding the Kurdistan Parliament elections.