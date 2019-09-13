Home › Iraq News › US Army Troops Block Iraqi Army’s Military Operations Against ISIL in Kirkuk

He told the Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh News Website that the US troops have also warned the Iraqi Army not to conduct any ground or air operations in the mountainous region and its surrounding areas against ISIL.







The US Army troops have supported the ISIL terrorists many times before in Syria and Iraq and Head of Badr Organization has recently accused the US Army troops of a plan to construct a crossing for passage of the ISIL terrorists in Western Iraq.







In a relevant development last Friday, tens of military trucks carrying military equipment were dispatched by the US to Ain al-Assad military base in al-Anbar Province in Western Iraq from Jordan, Iraqi sources said.







The Arabic-language al-Ma’aloumeh news website quoted a military source in the command center of Hashd al-Sha’abi (Iraq’s Popular Mobilization) forces as saying that a US military convoy comprising 108 trucks carrying military vehicles and equipment entered Ein al-Assad Air Base of Western Iraq from the neighboring Jordan via Erbil border crossing.







The source underlined that the US military convoy was accompanied by a security company called ‘Peacock Kingdom’ and backed by the US Air Force.







It pointed to the dispatch of military equipment to Ein al-Assad Base by the security companies, and said that the US soldiers are also dispatched to Ein al-Assad military air base on US Army airplanes.































