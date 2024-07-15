Iraq signs contracts with Turkish, Chinese companies for Nasiriyah Airport project

2024-07-15 11:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Ministry of Transport announced signing two contract annexes with Turkish and Chinese companies to establish Nasiriyah International Airport in southern Iraq.

The Ministry said in a statement, received by Shafaq News Agency that the Director-General of the General Company for Air Navigation Services, Abbas Sabbar al-Baydani, has signed an addendum to the consulting contract for the Nasiriyah International Airport construction project with the Turkish company Kiklop Design Hertz Insaat. Additionally, an appendix has been added to the contract with the Chinese company (CSCEC) for the airport's construction.

In this context, Al-Baydani stated, "This aligns with the Council of Ministers' decision to transfer responsibilities and authority from the Civil Aviation Authority to the Airports and Air Navigation Company. This move aims to expedite the construction of Nasiriyah International Airport as scheduled, benefiting Iraq and Dhi Qar Governorate."

Furthermore, the Director of the Legal Department at the General Company for Airports and Air Navigation Management, Taha Khaled Ismail clarified that “Our Department coordinated with all parties to prepare the annexes to the contracts. The Turkish company will oversee implementation, while the Chinese company will construct the airport according to international standards.”

In June 2021, former PM Mustafa al-Kadhimi laid the foundation stone for Nasiriyah International Airport. The contract was signed by the Iraqi Civil Aviation Authority and the Director of the China State Construction Engineering Corporation.