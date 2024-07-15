Iraq News Now

Gold inches lower in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

2024-07-15 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Gold prices in Baghdad's local markets declined, on Monday, while they remained stable in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that one mithqal (approximately five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was sold at 496,000 IQD and purchased for 492,000 IQD.

Meanwhile, one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold fell to 466,000 IQD for selling and 462,000 IQD for buying.

In local jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 500,000 and 510,000 IQD, while the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 470,000 and 480,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 580,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was 510,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 440,000 IQD per mithqal.

