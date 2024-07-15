Asayish destroys ISIS strongholds in retaliation for fallen officer

2024-07-15 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Asayish (Kurdish security forces) announced, on Monday, the successful destruction of ISIS strongholds in the Daquq area of Kirkuk, resulting in the killing and injury of two ISIS operatives.

The operation, conducted in coordination with Iraqi security forces, targeted ISIS bases in Mount Zembur on July 14, 2024, following detailed intelligence and interrogations of captured terrorists.

"Asayish General Directorate and Iraqi National Security Agency, along with Iraqi fighter jets (F-16s), executed this operation as a retaliation for the martyr Jawamer Aziz," the statement continued.

Additionally, clashes ensued between ISIS elements and Kurdish forces in Qara Hanjir, resulting in the death of one terrorist and injury of another.

Yesterday, the Joint Operations Command announced the destruction of an ISIS hideout in Saladin governorates, utilizing F-16 aircraft under the Iraqi Air Force command, following a successful security operation in Qara Hanjir, east of Kirkuk, by security units in al-Sulaymaniyah.