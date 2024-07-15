Saman Hussein, independent candidate, represents Kurds with disabilities

2024-07-15 15:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the head of the Handicap Union of Kurdistan, Saman Hussein, announced that he will run in the Kurdistan Regional Parliament elections as an independent candidate in Al-Sulaymaniyah Governorate.

Hussein told Shafaq News Agency, "I will be the first representative of people with disabilities in the legislative councils of the Kurdistan Region and Iraq in general."

"People with disabilities endure terrible conditions due to a lack of representation in higher legislative institutions. That's why I decided to run this time to be their representative," he added.

Some observers consider Saman Hussein's speeches against the Kurdistan Region authorities as "extremist," advocating for demonstrations and an election boycott due to meeting their rights, including the failure to increase salaries for people with disabilities (currently about $70 per month).

Individuals with disabilities often stage protests and sit-ins in the Kurdistan Region, demanding better financial support and living conditions from the government. They allege discrimination in employment opportunities and argue that the social security benefits they receive are inadequate, particularly in light of their significant medical expenses.

The Region is home to more than 120,000 people with special needs.

The Kurdish election is scheduled for October 20, 2024.