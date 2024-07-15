Iraq's Security Advisor, PUK highlight security cooperation against terrorism

2024-07-15 18:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Monday, the head of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Jalal Talabani, met with a high-level security and military delegation headed by Iraqi National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji in Dabashan of Al-Sulaymaniyah.

According to the PUK office, "the meeting discussed issues related to enhancing intelligence and security cooperation and intensifying the war on terrorism to eradicate their presence, ensuring the stability and security of the Iraqi people."

The discussions also emphasized the continuation of intelligence and security coordination among all armed forces to "preserve security and stability in the region."

Talabani highlighted, according to the statement, that "the threat of terrorism has not ended, and ISIS movements are ongoing…Intelligence and security cooperation must be intensified to intensify the war against terrorism, ensure they have no place, and protect the stability and lives of our people."

Al-Araji arrived in Al-Sulaymaniyah on Monday morning for an unannounced visit, following his meeting in Erbil last week with Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to enhance security cooperation between Baghdad and Erbil.