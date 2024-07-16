Kurdistan security forces salaries delayed until Thursday due to Ashoura holidays

2024-07-16 00:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Monday, Financial Advisor to the Kurdish Prime Minister, Rebaz Hamlan,announced that the salaries for the security forces will be delayed untilThursday due to holidays in Erbil and Baghdad.

During apress conference, Hamlan stated, “Approval has been granted for thedisbursement of salaries for the security personnel in the Kurdistan Region forMay and June. However, due to a holiday in the Kurdistan Region on Tuesday anda holiday in Baghdad on Wednesday, the disbursement will be delayed until Thursday.”

”Once the funds are received, we willimmediately commence the distribution to the security forces.”

Hamlan alsonoted that an agreement has been reached with the Iraqi government regardingthe costs of extracting and exporting oil from the Kurdistan Region, which willfacilitate the resumption of Kurdistan’s oil exports.

“The Iraqigovernment has a good understanding of how to secure the costs of extractingand exporting oil from Kurdistan to the world. Since the costs vary from onearea to another, all parties have reached an agreement to find a final solutionto all issues,” Hamlan added.