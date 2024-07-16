Dollar prices drop in Baghdad and stabilize in Erbil

2024-07-16 12:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/On Tuesday, the exchange rates ?f the US Dollar against the Iraqi dinar droppedslightly in Baghdad and stabilized Erbil markets.

According toShafaq News Agency correspondent, the dollar's rates decreased with the opening?f the central Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya stock exchanges in Baghdad, settlingat 149,000 dinars for every 100 dollars, while they recorded 149,150 dinarsagainst 100 dollars yesterday.

Ourcorrespondent noted that prices at currency exchange stores in Baghdadstabilized, with the selling rate at 150,250 dinars for every 100 dollars,while the buying rate was 148,250 dinars.

Erbil'sselling price reached 149,150 dinars for every 100 dollars, and the buyingprice was 149,000.