Basrah crude prices rise against global oil decline

2024-07-16 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Basrah Heavy and Medium crude oil prices inched higher despite the decline in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude rose by 3 cents to $81.5 per barrel, while Basrah Medium crude also increased by 8 cents, landing at $83.95 per barrel.

Brent futures fell 18 cents, or 0.2%, to settle at $84.85 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 30 cents, or 0.4%, to settle at $81.91, as per Reuters.

