Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › Gold inches higher in Baghdad, drops in Erbil

Gold inches higher in Baghdad, drops in Erbil

Gold inches higher in Baghdad drops in Erbil
Gold inches higher in Baghdad, drops in Erbil
2024-07-16 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices in Baghdad's local markets climbed while decreasing in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that one mithqal (approximately five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was sold at 515,000 IQD and purchased for 511,000 IQD.

Meanwhile, one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold fell to 485,000 IQD for selling and 481,000 IQD for buying.

In local jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 515,000 and 525,000 IQD, while the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 485,000 and 495,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 575,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was 505,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 430,000 IQD per mithqal.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links