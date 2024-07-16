Gold inches higher in Baghdad, drops in Erbil

2024-07-16 13:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, gold prices in Baghdad's local markets climbed while decreasing in Erbil.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that one mithqal (approximately five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold was sold at 515,000 IQD and purchased for 511,000 IQD.

Meanwhile, one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold fell to 485,000 IQD for selling and 481,000 IQD for buying.

In local jewelry shops, the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 515,000 and 525,000 IQD, while the selling price for one mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 485,000 and 495,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price for 24-carat gold was 575,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was 505,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was 430,000 IQD per mithqal.