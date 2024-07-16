President Barzani condemns assassination attempt on Akram Saleh, sends well-wishes

2024-07-16 15:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Kurdish President, Nechirvan Barzani called Akram Saleh, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) branch 22, to wish him well after he survived an assassination attempt in front of his house in Kalar, in the KRI.

A presidential statement received by Shafaq News Agency stated that during the call, President Barzani condemned this terrorist attempt and all acts of political terrorism, stressing that the concerned authorities will follow up on the file until the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Saleh expressed gratitude to the President for his attentive concern, interest, and thorough follow-up regarding the incident.

On Monday, an explosion targeted Akram Saleh's car, injuring him, his driver, and his bodyguard.