Bahiri Cave near the Iraqi-Turkish border: A Cool Escape for Tourists in Kurdistan Region

Shafaq News/Approximately 45 kilometers east of Zakho, near the Iraqi-Turkish border, BahiriCave draws thousands of tourists and visitors seeking respite from thescorching summer heat.

The Cave isone of the most significant natural tourist attractions in the Kurdistan Region.It is known for its unique rock formations and internal river, which makes it afavored destination for both local and international tourists, especiallyduring the summer season.

"Everyyear, thousands of tourists and visitors from all Iraqi governorates, as wellas foreign tourists, visit the cave," said Matin Abdulqader, the siteowner, in an interview with Shafaq News Agency.

He added,"They are drawn by the mysterious nature of the place and the presence ofcold water during the summer and warm water during the winter."

Abdulqaderexplained that the tourism season here starts in June and continues untilSeptember.

One visitor,Maher Fattah, shared his experience, "This is my first time visiting this Cave.Honestly, it is unique. My family and I enjoyed this wonderful atmosphere."

HusseinAbbas, a tourist from Karbala, told Shafaq News Agency, "The weather hereis very beautiful and cool. We escaped the harsh summer heat and found a uniqueexperience worth visiting."

Notably,Zakho in Duhok governorate has many tourist destinations, including Sharanish Waterfall,Kashan Resort, Pira Delal Bridge, and Enishke Cave.