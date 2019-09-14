Foreign Minister receives phone call from his Dutch counterpart

2019/09/14 | 06:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Foreign Minister Mohammed Ali al-Hakim on Friday received a telephone call from Dutch Foreign Minister Steve Block and discussed relations between the two countries in various fields.
Al-Hakim stressed, according to a ministry statement received by (INA) that Baghdad's aspiration to develop cooperation in political and economic fields with the Netherlands, offering an invitation to Dutch companies to invest in Iraq and to benefit from the Dutch distinctive expertise.
They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest, particularly the developments in the Middle East.
They exchanged visions and evaluated international efforts in fighting against terrorism and agreed to continue coordination and cooperation to achieve security and stability.
