Kurdistan Security Council accuses PKK of assassination attempt on KDP official

2024-07-16 21:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The Kurdistan Regional Government's Security Council accused the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) on Tuesday of orchestrating an assassination attempt on Akram Saleh, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party's (KDP) Branch 22 in Kalar.

The council stated, "The PKK has been attempting to assassinate citizens of the Kurdistan Region and members of political parties. In their latest act of aggression on July 15, 2024, they targeted the car of a senior party official in Kalar with a sticky bomb."

The statement added, "Over the past three years, this terrorist group has targeted numerous civilians and defense forces in the region, resulting in fatalities and failed attempts."

The council further accused the PKK of burning public places, markets, and malls in the Kurdistan Region and other areas, causing damage to businesses and citizens.

In addition, the Kurdistan Security Council stated that the PKK has become a conduit for drug trafficking and illegal activities both regionally and internationally.

"This destructive influence of the PKK threatens the future of the region both locally and globally, potentially leading to negative and undesirable reactions," the council warned. "These actions will not go unanswered, and the group's leadership will be held accountable for any consequences."

Earlier on Tuesday, the KDP's political bureau condemned the assassination attempt on Akram Saleh, whose car was bombed in front of his home as he was leaving for work.

"We strongly condemn this terrorist act and demand a serious investigation from the security authorities in Kalar, with results disclosed to the party and the public," the KDP said in a statement.