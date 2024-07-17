Iraq to Expand National Maritime Fleet

2024-07-17 04:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Transport has announced a comprehensive plan to add more ships to its maritime fleet. Its General Company for Maritime Transport currently owns six ships: four commercial vessels, one fuel tanker, and one fresh water tanker. The Director General of the company, Chief Marine Engineer Ahmed Jassim Al-Asadi, said […]

