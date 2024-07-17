Iran Denies U.S. Media Claims of Plot Against Former President Trump

2024-07-17 12:00:07 - Source: CHANNEL8

On Wednesday, Iran dismissed “malicious” allegations by U.S. media suggesting it was involved in a plan to assassinate former U.S. President Donald Trump. CNN reported that U.S. authorities received intelligence from a “human source” weeks ago regarding a supposed Iranian plot against Trump, leading to increased security measures for the former president. Other American news outlets also covered the alleged plot. The CNN report clarified that the alleged plot was unrelated to the recent shooting at a Trump campaign rally in Pennsylvania, where Trump was injured, and a supporter was killed. The U.S. National Security Council stated it had been