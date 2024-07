2024-07-17 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, gold prices edged higher in Erbil markets.

Shafaq News Agency's correspondent reported that a mithqal of 24-caratgold was sold at 580,000 IQD, 21-carat gold at 510,000 IQD, and 18-carat goldat 440,000 IQD.

In Baghdad, the gold exchange closed due to the Ashura holiday.