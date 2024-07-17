Legal action initiated against arsonists of Qaysariya Market in Erbil

2024-07-17 14:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Owners of businesses in Erbil's Qaysariya Market announcedon Wednesday that they have filed lawsuits against those responsible for therecent fire at the market, demanding compensation from the government for theaffected.

Firman Haji Saad, speaking on behalf of the owners at a press conferenceattended by Shafaq News Agency, stated, "We have filed lawsuits againstthose who set fire to Qaysariya, and unfortunately, it has been revealed thatthe perpetrators belong to a Kurdish faction."

Saad called on government authorities to provide similar compensationsto those given in Duhok Market, emphasizing that they will launch a supportcampaign to aid the affected.

"227 shops were affected in the market, and unfortunately, therehabilitation efforts are progressing slowly. We demand expeditedreconstruction." He added.

Earlier this month, federal and Kurdistan Regional Government interiorministries announced the arrest of individuals involved in arson incidents inErbil, Duhok, and Kirkuk governorates, causing significant damage.

Kurdish President Nechirvan Barzani stated that investigationsimplicated the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) in these incidents, clarifyingthat there is no evidence linking the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to theseactions.

Dating back to the Ottoman periods, Qaisariya Market, with its numerousinterconnected branches, stands as one of Erbil's oldest and most significantcultural, tourist, and commercial landmarks at the heart of the capital. Itfeatures dozens of shops and multiple gates distributed throughout itsperimeter.