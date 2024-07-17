Kurdish political prisoners deny progress in their case

2024-07-17 14:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Political prisoners from the Kurdistan Islamic Movement refuted claims by al-Sulaymaniyah deputies about significant progress in addressing their cases in the Kurdistan Region.

Mohammad Sur, head of the political prisoners' committee within the movement, stated that he contacted the head of the Martyrs and Political Prisoners Foundation, as well as the head of the legal department. “Both officials confirmed that no advancements have been made in the political prisoners' files, and no Kurdish official has followed up on the issue so far.”

Sur criticized the deputies for misleading the public with claims of progress, attributing their statements to partisan propaganda, emphasizing that “it is inappropriate for deputies to mislead the public into believing that their efforts have led to advancements in the prisoners' cases.”

On Monday, al-Sulaymaniyah deputies held a press conference at the Iraqi Parliament office in al-Sulaymaniyah, asserting that the political prisoners' cases in the Region had made significant progress and would be resolved soon, with prisoners receiving their entitlements similar to their counterparts in other parts of Iraq.

On Tuesday, political prisoners in al-Sulaymaniyah urged the Iraqi government to compensate them and grant their constitutional rights, citing parliamentary efforts to align the status of prisoners in Kurdistan with those in central and southern Iraq.

Ibrahim Benjwaini, a political prisoner, emphasized the five-year effort by al-Sulaymaniyah deputies to secure their rights under Article 132 of the Iraqi Constitution.

MP Dara Sikanyani highlighted progress in equalizing salaries and rights for Kurdish employees and political prisoners, following Federal Supreme Court decisions.

Sikanyani noted ongoing discussions with the Iraqi Political Prisoners Foundation to include Regional prisoners in their institutions, with resolution expected akin to the retirees' case.