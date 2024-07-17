Kurdish PM to announce water shortage solution for Erbil

2024-07-17 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Governor of Erbil Omid Khoshnaw stated that Kurdish Prime Minister Masrour Barzani will soon unveil a project aimed at resolving the city's water shortage, describing it as "a gift" for Erbil's residents.

During the foundation stone-laying ceremony for several projects, Khoshnaw elaborated on the Regional Government's strategic plan to tackle the water scarcity issue.

According to Khoshnaw, the project is in its final implementation stages and, upon completion, will resolve the water shortage across Erbil.

He further added, "The problem of delivering and distributing clean water has been resolved in most neighborhoods, and it will be addressed in the remaining areas soon."

He also called on the media and religious leaders to help educate and raise awareness among citizens about the importance of water conservation.