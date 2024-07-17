The Seine is clean : Paris mayor takes a plunge before the Olympics

2024-07-17 17:00:09 - Source: CHANNEL8

Now that the Seine is clean enough for the outdoor Olympic swimming competitions later this month, Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo swam in its murky waters on Wednesday, much to her delight and relief. The city leader, who is 65 years old, swam breaststroke in the brilliant sunshine while wearing goggles and a wet suit. Then she dove in headfirst and started to swim downstream, covering about 100 yards. The verdant water was described by Hidalgo as “wonderful, very, very pleasant” when he spoke with reporters. “It’s fresh but not cold.” Tony Estanguet, a gold medal winning canoeist who has been