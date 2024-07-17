US dollar dips slightly against Iraqi dinar in Erbil

2024-07-17 17:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The exchange rates for the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar declined slightly with the closure of markets in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan Region, on Wednesday.

According to Shafaq News Agency correspondent, in Erbil, the selling rate was 149,300 Iraqi dinars per 100 dollars, and the buying rate was 149,200 dinars.

The Baghdad stock exchange remained closed due to the Ashura holiday.